Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 283.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

