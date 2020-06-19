Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 63.64% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 283.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.11 64 0.580.41 41 OPM %61.1127.27 -55.1724.39 - PBDT0.110.03 267 0.320.10 220 PBT0.110.03 267 0.310.09 244 NP0.080.03 167 0.230.06 283
