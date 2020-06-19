Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 39.04% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net Loss of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.04% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.20% to Rs 27.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.099.99 -39 27.6044.66 -38 OPM %-92.28-36.64 --72.14-25.28 - PBDT-2.97-1.35 -120 -10.99-2.15 -411 PBT-3.06-1.49 -105 -11.43-2.70 -323 NP-3.06-1.49 -105 -11.43-2.70 -323

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:08 IST

