Greenlam Industries standalone net profit rises 30.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 297.08 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 30.56% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 297.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.33% to Rs 92.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 1227.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1195.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

