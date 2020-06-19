Greenlam Industries standalone net profit rises 30.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 297.08 croreNet profit of Greenlam Industries rose 30.56% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 297.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.33% to Rs 92.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 1227.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1195.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales297.08338.21 -12 1227.221195.99 3 OPM %13.4412.05 -13.1111.58 - PBDT48.4838.30 27 163.29125.16 30 PBT35.7229.70 20 114.3191.12 25 NP27.9421.40 31 92.6365.08 42
