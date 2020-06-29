Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.52 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gujarat Gas receives upgrade in long term issuer rating
Gujarat Credit Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Gujarat State Petronet announces change in directorate
Gujarat: State transport bus service resumes
-
Sales decline 62.80% to Rs 0.77 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.80% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 117.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 114.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.772.07 -63 2.132.43 -12 OPM %-90.919.18 --185.45-229.63 - PBDT-30.09-28.72 -5 -122.62-123.51 1 PBT-30.09-28.72 -5 -122.62-123.51 1 NP-31.00-28.37 -9 -117.44-114.87 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU