Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.80% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.80% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 117.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 114.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.772.07 -63 2.132.43 -12 OPM %-90.919.18 --185.45-229.63 - PBDT-30.09-28.72 -5 -122.62-123.51 1 PBT-30.09-28.72 -5 -122.62-123.51 1 NP-31.00-28.37 -9 -117.44-114.87 -2

