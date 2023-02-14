Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 170.33 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin declined 14.93% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 170.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales170.33159.88 7 OPM %4.634.97 -PBDT7.637.91 -4 PBT3.854.35 -11 NP2.853.35 -15
