Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 170.33 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 14.93% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 170.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.170.33159.884.634.977.637.913.854.352.853.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)