JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 170.33 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 14.93% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 170.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales170.33159.88 7 OPM %4.634.97 -PBDT7.637.91 -4 PBT3.854.35 -11 NP2.853.35 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU