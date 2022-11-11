Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 125.20% to Rs 2.86 croreNet Loss of Coral Newsprints reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 125.20% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.861.27 125 OPM %-15.03-14.17 -PBDT-0.43-0.18 -139 PBT-0.46-0.21 -119 NP-0.46-0.21 -119
