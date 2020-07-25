International Constructions standalone net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pazel International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mid East Portfolio Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Arts reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of International Constructions rose 113.95% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales01.45 -100 01.45 -100 OPM %032.41 -013.79 - PBDT0.710.51 39 -0.770.08 PL PBT0.710.51 39 -0.770.08 PL NP0.920.43 114 -0.460.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU