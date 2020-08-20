COSYN reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 6.87 croreNet loss of COSYN reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.877.73 -11 OPM %1.8920.83 -PBDT0.151.57 -90 PBT-0.530.84 PL NP-0.700.29 PL
