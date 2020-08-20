Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.38% to Rs 68.23 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 72.99% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.38% to Rs 68.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.2398.01 -30 OPM %8.0512.91 -PBDT5.0310.50 -52 PBT1.947.25 -73 NP1.415.22 -73
