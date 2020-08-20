Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.38% to Rs 68.23 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 72.99% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.38% to Rs 68.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.68.2398.018.0512.915.0310.501.947.251.415.22

