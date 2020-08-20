India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 50.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.01% to Rs 64.02 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 50.05% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.01% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.02142.31 -55 OPM %-0.696.30 -PBDT5.7413.02 -56 PBT5.5212.77 -57 NP4.579.15 -50
