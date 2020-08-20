India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 50.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.01% to Rs 64.02 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 50.05% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.01% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.02142.31-0.696.305.7413.025.5212.774.579.15

