India Nippon Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.51% to Rs 34.54 croreNet loss of India Nippon Electricals reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.51% to Rs 34.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.54130.41 -74 OPM %-38.9712.71 -PBDT-4.8129.26 PL PBT-7.2427.10 PL NP-5.6020.43 PL
