Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.86% to Rs 0.29 croreMillennium Online Solutions (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.86% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.291.44 -80 OPM %00.69 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
