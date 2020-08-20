Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.86% to Rs 0.29 crore

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.86% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.291.4400.6900.0100.0100.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)