Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.68% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.68% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.89% to Rs 20.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.0511.5920.7058.960.98-4.921.061.310.030.190.380.59-0.050.100.040.24-0.080.030.010.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)