Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.68% to Rs 3.05 croreNet loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.68% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.89% to Rs 20.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.0511.59 -74 20.7058.96 -65 OPM %0.98-4.92 -1.061.31 - PBDT0.030.19 -84 0.380.59 -36 PBT-0.050.10 PL 0.040.24 -83 NP-0.080.03 PL 0.010.17 -94
