DigiSpice Technologies consolidated net profit rises 150.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies rose 150.65% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.06% to Rs 167.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.167.12104.414.243.409.946.384.851.941.930.77

