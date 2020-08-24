JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 47.46% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

DigiSpice Technologies consolidated net profit rises 150.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 60.06% to Rs 167.12 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies rose 150.65% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.06% to Rs 167.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales167.12104.41 60 OPM %4.243.40 -PBDT9.946.38 56 PBT4.851.94 150 NP1.930.77 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU