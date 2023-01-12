Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 109.12 points or 1.23% at 8738.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.55%),Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2.5%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.46%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.17%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.61%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.6%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.53%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 1.14%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.55%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.12%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 413.98 or 0.69% at 59691.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 118.85 points or 0.66% at 17776.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.08 points or 0.28% at 28719.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.39 points or 0.39% at 8969.06.

On BSE,1321 shares were trading in green, 2087 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

