Birlasoft Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington India Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and NELCO Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2022.

Birlasoft Ltd tumbled 7.45% to Rs 320 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84496 shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 122.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 5.80% to Rs 3125.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10411 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd fell 5.50% to Rs 429.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1313 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 618.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7710 shares in the past one month.

