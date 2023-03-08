Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd lost 15.79% to Rs 4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7025 shares in the past one month.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd crashed 7.06% to Rs 62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11377 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 6.89. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59542 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd pared 5.40% to Rs 60.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5964 shares in the past one month.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd plummeted 5.17% to Rs 20.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4089 shares in the past one month.

