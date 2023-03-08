Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 185.45 points or 0.62% at 29720.11 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.52%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%),D-Link India Ltd (down 1.84%),Control Print Ltd (down 1.72%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.58%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.53%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 1.37%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 1.34%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.25%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.96%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.04%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.03 or 0.21% at 60098.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.5 points or 0.17% at 17681.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.15 points or 0.09% at 28121.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.26 points or 0.03% at 8861.32.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1685 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

