Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 340.14 points or 0.89% at 37772.97 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.01%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.97%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.05%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.03%),Havells India Ltd (down 1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.97%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.09%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.18%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.64%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.03 or 0.21% at 60098.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.5 points or 0.17% at 17681.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.15 points or 0.09% at 28121.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.26 points or 0.03% at 8861.32.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1685 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

