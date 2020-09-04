Creative Peripherals & Distribution consolidated net profit declines 70.71% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.33% to Rs 64.45 crore

Net profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution declined 70.71% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.45104.50 -38 OPM %2.823.79 -PBDT0.973.18 -69 PBT0.773.05 -75 NP0.581.98 -71

Fri, September 04 2020. 10:02 IST

