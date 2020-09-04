Creative Peripherals & Distribution consolidated net profit declines 70.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.33% to Rs 64.45 crore

Net profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution declined 70.71% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.45104.502.823.790.973.180.773.050.581.98

