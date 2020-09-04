JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

City Union Bank Ltd Slides 4.13%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 2.33%
Business Standard

Centron Industrial Alliance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 4.93 crore

Centron Industrial Alliance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.938.66 -43 OPM %00.35 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU