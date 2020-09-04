Centron Industrial Alliance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 4.93 croreCentron Industrial Alliance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.938.66 -43 OPM %00.35 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
