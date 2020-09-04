Centron Industrial Alliance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 4.93 crore

Centron Industrial Alliance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.938.6600.3500.0300.0300.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)