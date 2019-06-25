JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

State Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1244.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Nestle India to launch MAGGI Fusian -a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles
Business Standard

Premier reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.34% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net Loss of Premier reported to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.34% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 196.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 123.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.318.14 -59 16.5020.07 -18 OPM %-364.65-207.62 --532.79-234.73 - PBDT-28.06-30.41 8 -137.06-100.94 -36 PBT-35.25-37.29 5 -166.30-129.13 -29 NP-64.55-32.77 -97 -196.60-123.99 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU