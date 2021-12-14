CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Falls 5.96%

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd has added 13.25% over last one month compared to 5.58% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.16% drop in the SENSEX

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 5.96% today to trade at Rs 684.85. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 0.51% to quote at 8351.19. The index is down 5.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Capital Ltd decreased 4.29% and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd lost 4.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 22.69 % over last one year compared to the 25.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd has added 13.25% over last one month compared to 5.58% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15125 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16214 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 822 on 18 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 495.3 on 01 Dec 2021.

