JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 49.32% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 415.76 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 13.33% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 77.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 415.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 436.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales415.76436.05 -5 OPM %23.2424.78 -PBDT108.84124.72 -13 PBT99.21114.31 -13 NP66.8577.13 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU