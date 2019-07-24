CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 415.76 croreNet profit of CRISIL declined 13.33% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 77.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 415.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 436.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales415.76436.05 -5 OPM %23.2424.78 -PBDT108.84124.72 -13 PBT99.21114.31 -13 NP66.8577.13 -13
