CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 6.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 822.26 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 6.29% to Rs 158.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 822.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 706.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.16% to Rs 564.39 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 465.81 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 2768.72 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2300.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales822.26706.02 16 2768.722300.69 20 OPM %26.2927.27 -25.7526.33 - PBDT233.21204.10 14 845.71678.60 25 PBT207.00179.47 15 742.40572.62 30 NP158.02168.63 -6 564.39465.81 21

