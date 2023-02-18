JUST IN
Export-Import Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 65.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 44.74% to Rs 2713.21 crore

Net Loss of Export-Import Bank of India reported to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 105.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 44.74% to Rs 2713.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1874.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2713.211874.56 45 OPM %69.78110.65 -PBDT-65.79941.73 PL PBT-65.79941.73 PL NP-65.84-105.70 38

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:34 IST

