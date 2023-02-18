Export-Import Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 65.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 44.74% to Rs 2713.21 croreNet Loss of Export-Import Bank of India reported to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 105.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 44.74% to Rs 2713.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1874.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2713.211874.56 45 OPM %69.78110.65 -PBDT-65.79941.73 PL PBT-65.79941.73 PL NP-65.84-105.70 38
