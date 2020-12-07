Maruti Suzuki reports 6% rise in production in November

Maruti Suzuki India said its total production increased 5.91% to 150,221 units in November 2020 from 141,834 units produced in November 2019.

Total passenger vehicle production rose to 146,577 units in November 2020 from 139,084 units in November 2019.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.8% to settle at Rs 7,801.95 on Friday, 4 December 2020. The announcement was made on Saturday, 5 December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

