Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.51% to Rs 375.32 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital declined 42.33% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.51% to Rs 375.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales375.32249.36 51 OPM %53.8867.68 -PBDT62.8489.44 -30 PBT48.2586.06 -44 NP37.4264.89 -42
