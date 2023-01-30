JUST IN
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.51% to Rs 375.32 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital declined 42.33% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.51% to Rs 375.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales375.32249.36 51 OPM %53.8867.68 -PBDT62.8489.44 -30 PBT48.2586.06 -44 NP37.4264.89 -42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:38 IST

