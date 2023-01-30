Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.51% to Rs 375.32 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital declined 42.33% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.51% to Rs 375.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

