Minister Of Petroleum & Natural Gas Says India Is Becoming a Role Model for Emerging Economies

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to every citizen of the country to contribute in the making of a prosperous and self-reliant India. Addressing a web conference on 'Building Atmanirbhar Bharat' by PHDCCI, he shared his views on Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub that not only caters to own requirements, but also of the world.
Pradhan said that India is becoming a role model for emerging economies. The Minister said that from Swadesi movement &Dandi march by Mahatma Gandhi to the clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the philosophy of 'aatmanirbharta' has been the constant driving force behind building a more resilient and self-reliant India. He said that Corona crisis has not dampened the spirit of the countrymen, and the country's economy is on the path of revival.
The GST collections last month were 4% more than the corresponding period last year, the Railway freight has shot up 15%, and exports are up 5%. Sale of petrol and diesel has also reached the normal levels. The Minister said that the Government is working to make India a manufacturing hub, and also move towards the knowledge based economy.
