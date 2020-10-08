Paddy Procurement Surpasses 15 Lakh Tonnes

-
The procurement of Paddy during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 26th September, 2020 in Haryana and Punjab.
The Procurement of paddy has started from 1st October, 2020 in Western Uttar Pradesh and from 2nd October 2020 in Chandigarh and from 5th October 2020 in Tamil Nadu. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India said that upto 06.10.2020, the Paddy Procurement of 4,82,656 MT in Haryana, 10,08,028 MT in Punjab, 6,945 MT in Chandigarh, 1545 MT in Uttar Pradesh and 1809 MT in Kerala and 25,551 MT in Tamil Nadu totaling 15,26,534 MT having MSP value of around Rs.2882 cores has been done from 1,27,832 farmers of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
