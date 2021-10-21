Currency In Circulation Gains Around 9% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.40% on the week to stand at Rs 29.52 lakh crore as on October 15, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 1.20% on the week to Rs 37.19 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 9.1% on a year ago basis compared to 21.60% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 3.5% so far while the reserve money has gained by 3.3%.

