Currency With Public Surges 23.1% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 17561311 crores as on 14th August 2020, recording a gain of 12.6% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2593699, up 23.1% over the year.
Demand deposits with banks were up 10.8% at Rs 1584300 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 10.9% at Rs 13343769 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 5.7% on year to Rs 10879398 crores.
