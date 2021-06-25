Cyient emerges winner at NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021

Cyient has won four awards at the inaugural edition of the NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021.
The event celebrated stories of innovation and service excellence across the Indian ER&D ecosystem.
Cyient won in the following categories:
- Social Impact Solution of the Year: Engineered by Molbio and manufactured by Cyient, Truenat is a first-of-its-kind portable RT-PCR testing kit that enables rapid testing at scale.
- Engineered in India Product of the Year: Cyient's Smart Power Distribution Panel (SPDP) provides efficient and reliable power distribution within aircrafts and ensures the highest standards of safety.
- Engineered in India Product of the Year: An indigenously developed solution, Cyient's Software Defined Radio combines state-of-the-art technology to create an advanced communication solution for the Indian army.
- Service Delivery Excellence of the Year: Cyient harnessed the power of 5G to connect 20 million individuals across urban, semi-urban, and rural Australia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU