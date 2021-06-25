Cyient emerges winner at NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021

Cyient has won four awards at the inaugural edition of the NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021.

The event celebrated stories of innovation and service excellence across the Indian ER&D ecosystem.

Cyient won in the following categories:

- Social Impact Solution of the Year: Engineered by Molbio and manufactured by Cyient, Truenat is a first-of-its-kind portable RT-PCR testing kit that enables rapid testing at scale.

- Engineered in India Product of the Year: Cyient's Smart Power Distribution Panel (SPDP) provides efficient and reliable power distribution within aircrafts and ensures the highest standards of safety.

- Engineered in India Product of the Year: An indigenously developed solution, Cyient's Software Defined Radio combines state-of-the-art technology to create an advanced communication solution for the Indian army.

- Service Delivery Excellence of the Year: Cyient harnessed the power of 5G to connect 20 million individuals across urban, semi-urban, and rural Australia.

