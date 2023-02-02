D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 565.81 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 44.20% to Rs 48.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 565.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.565.81545.5216.2626.0394.93143.9067.35116.3648.2886.52

