D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 565.81 croreNet profit of D B Corp declined 44.20% to Rs 48.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 565.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales565.81545.52 4 OPM %16.2626.03 -PBDT94.93143.90 -34 PBT67.35116.36 -42 NP48.2886.52 -44
