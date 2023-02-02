JUST IN
Business Standard

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 123.35 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 29.39% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 123.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales123.35103.08 20 OPM %22.2036.07 -PBDT30.7636.52 -16 PBT9.2114.45 -36 NP7.2810.31 -29

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:42 IST

