Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Visa Steel Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Digjam Ltd and Allsec Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2019.
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 11.94 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13169 shares in the past one month.
Visa Steel Ltd surged 14.45% to Rs 8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indo Thai Securities Ltd soared 13.62% to Rs 37.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16294 shares in the past one month.
Digjam Ltd gained 12.56% to Rs 4.57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40143 shares in the past one month.
Allsec Technologies Ltd added 12.15% to Rs 281.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4434 shares in the past one month.
