D B Corp Ltd in demand

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.96% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% gain in NIFTY and a 41.46% gain in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49594.82, up 0.79%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 2.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 12.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1567, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69770 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)