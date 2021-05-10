Dish TV India Ltd soars 2.11%, rises for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 160.22% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% gain in NIFTY and a 41.46% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49594.82, up 0.79%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 30.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1567, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 2.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

