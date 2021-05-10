Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.31%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 317, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.32% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% gain in NIFTY and a 223.31% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 317, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49594.82, up 0.79%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 7.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 30.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5335.85, up 2.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

