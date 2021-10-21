Dabur India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 591.05, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.54% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 32.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 591.05, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18126.15. The Sensex is at 60768.2, down 0.8%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 8.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39696.35, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 592.65, down 0.38% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 16.54% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 32.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 72.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

