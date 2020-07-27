Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 470, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% slide in NIFTY and a 6.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 470, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 11144.5. The Sensex is at 37966.58, down 0.43%.Dabur India Ltd has gained around 1.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31018.85, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 470.95, down 0.32% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 9.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% slide in NIFTY and a 6.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 67.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

