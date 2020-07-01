Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 467.85, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.56% fall in NIFTY and a 1.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 467.85, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10414.15. The Sensex is at 35390.88, up 1.36%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30063.25, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 467.85, up 0.38% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.56% fall in NIFTY and a 1.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

