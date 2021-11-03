Dabur India Ltd spurts 1.26%

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 605.6, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.81% in last one year as compared to a 49.98% gain in NIFTY and a 29.4% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 605.6, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17860.55. The Sensex is at 59913.89, down 0.19%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38616.2, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 603.9, up 0.83% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 16.81% in last one year as compared to a 49.98% gain in NIFTY and a 29.4% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

