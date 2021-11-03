TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 710.75, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.92% in last one year as compared to a 50.06% jump in NIFTY and a 45.03% jump in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 710.75, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17869.6. The Sensex is at 59946.35, down 0.14%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 26.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11521.25, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 706.5, up 1.26% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 50.92% in last one year as compared to a 50.06% jump in NIFTY and a 45.03% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 36.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)