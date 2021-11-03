Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.85% in last one year as compared to a 49.98% jump in NIFTY and a 52.62% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17860.55. The Sensex is at 59917.09, down 0.19%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has slipped around 3.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19074.85, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

