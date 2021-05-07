Dabur India Q4 PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 378 cr

The FMCG major reported 34.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 377.8 crore on 25.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,336.8 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Material cost increased by 26.1% to Rs 1,197.9 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 949.6 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA was at Rs 527.4 crore in Q4 FY21, up by 23.2% from Rs 428.1 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 22.6% as on 31 March 2021 as compared to 22.9% as on 31 March 2020.

The company's healthcare piece reported a strong 23% growth in Q4 with the Ayurvedic Ethicals business growing by 39.1%, OTC business reporting a growth of 34%, the Digestives business growing by 20%, and the Health Supplements category ending the quarter with a nearly 18% growth.

The company also witnessed a sequential revival in discretionary spending, which helped the Home & Personal Care business grow by 32.6%. The Oral Care category was the outperformer in this category, reporting an over 42% growth during the fourth quarter, led by a 45% surge in the Toothpaste business. Dabur ended the year with a 120 bps gain in market share in the toothpaste category.

Within HPC, the Skin Care & Salon business grew by nearly 38%, while Shampoos continued to gallop ahead with an over 33% growth and the Hair Oils business grew by over 24%. The Home Care business marked a smart turnaround during the quarter and ended with an over 24% growth.

Despite continued pressure on the institutional and HORECA business, the Food & Beverages business marked a turnaround to report a nearly 28% growth during the quarter.

Dabur's International Business continued to move ahead on the growth trajectory with a 19.4% jump in rupee (INR) terms and 21% in Constant Currency terms. The Dubai business grew by over 25%, while the Egypt business was up nearly 24% and the SAARC business posted a growth of 29%.

The company reported 17.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,693.3 crore on 9.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,561.7 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2021.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer (CEO), Dabur India, said: "In a challenging market environment, we have delivered another consecutive quarter of double-digit, profitable sales growth. Our strategic business transformation exercise to develop and implement aggressive growth strategies in our core business areas has led to a more flexible company, helping us successfully navigate the emerging headwinds.

Dabur's financial situation remains strong with a 25.6% growth in our Operating Profit during Q4 2020-21. Our India FMCG Business led the growth with a 28.3% surge, with an underlying best-ever FMCG Volume Growth of 25.4% during the fourth quarter of 2020-21."

"The operating environment remains challenging with the emergence of the second and more devastating wave of COVID. Despite the uncertainty related to the extent and length of the fresh wave, we will respond to the challenges by sharpening focus on our Power Brands and the Ayurvedic Healthcare portfolio, besides building increased flexibility into our planning and Go-toMarket strategies to drive profitable growth and gain market share," he added.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share, aggregating to Rs 530.23 crore.

Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies and is one of the world's largest ayurvedic and natural health care company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio today includes nine distinct Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal Care category; and Rl in the Foods space.

The scrip fell 2.21% to currently trade at Rs 533.40 on the BSE.

