Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 23.68 points or 0.11% at 20605.15 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.13%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.71%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.7%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.65%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 0.81%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.76%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.66%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.55%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 4.57%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 3.8%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.82%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.22 or 0.44% at 49166.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.9 points or 0.52% at 14800.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.2 points or 0.35% at 22262.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.24 points or 0.05% at 7122.69.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

