Dabur India standalone net profit rises 12.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.44% to Rs 1490.89 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 12.26% to Rs 289.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 257.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.44% to Rs 1490.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1628.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1490.891628.2721.9619.42389.81377.60355.73346.33289.43257.81

