Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 288.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Dabur India standalone net profit rises 12.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.44% to Rs 1490.89 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 12.26% to Rs 289.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 257.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.44% to Rs 1490.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1628.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1490.891628.27 -8 OPM %21.9619.42 -PBDT389.81377.60 3 PBT355.73346.33 3 NP289.43257.81 12

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:03 IST

