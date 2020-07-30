Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 288.28% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 5504.61 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 288.28% to Rs 130.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 5504.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3948.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5504.613948.68 39 OPM %2.531.62 -PBDT152.0164.05 137 PBT150.7063.36 138 NP130.8533.70 288

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:58 IST

