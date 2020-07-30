Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 288.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.40% to Rs 5504.61 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 288.28% to Rs 130.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.40% to Rs 5504.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3948.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5504.613948.682.531.62152.0164.05150.7063.36130.8533.70

