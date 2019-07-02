DCB Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

DCB Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 229.45, down 2.98% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 10.88% in NIFTY and a 15.76% up 3.1% in the Nifty Private Bank index.

DCB Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 229.45, down 2.98% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 11864.45. The Sensex is at 39681.9, down 0.01%.DCB Bank Ltd has eased around 1.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which DCB Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17358.9, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

